Gujarat imposes night curfew in 17 more towns till January 26. Five points

Gujarat imposes night curfew in 17 more towns till January 26. Five points

Gujarat government has decided to impose a night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 26
1 min read . 11:49 AM IST Livemint

  • Gujarat Covid curfew: A total of 150 persons are allowed in the open and 50% in closed space for any social religious function
  • Gujarat's night curfew will be imposed between 10 PM and 6 AM every day.

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 26. The night curfew will be imposed between 10 PM and 6 AM every day.

The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore, Navsari, Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.

Earlier on January 7, the government announced a night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

Gujarat Covid restrictions: What's allowed, what's not

  • A total of 150 persons are allowed in the open and 50% in closed space for any social religious function.
  • The cinema halls, libraries, auditoriums, gyms are also allowed to function with 50% occupancy.
  • The public transport both AC and non AC buses can run with 75% of its sitting capacity and standing is not allowed.
  • In marriages, 150 persons are allowed in the open space and 50% in the closed space for marriage. And in funerals, 100 people are only allowed.
  • As per the guidelines, all businesses, offices, shops, shopping malls, etc can be opened till 10 PM and 75% sitting capacity in the restaurant is permitted.

Yesterday, Gujarat reported 21,225 fresh Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths. So far, Gujarat reported 10,22,788 coronavirus cases.

