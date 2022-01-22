Gujarat imposes night curfew in 17 more towns till January 26. Five points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Gujarat Covid curfew: A total of 150 persons are allowed in the open and 50% in closed space for any social religious function
Gujarat's night curfew will be imposed between 10 PM and 6 AM every day.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 26. The night curfew will be imposed between 10 PM and 6 AM every day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government has decided to impose a night curfew in 17 more towns and extended its implementation in eight metros and two cities till January 26. The night curfew will be imposed between 10 PM and 6 AM every day.
The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore, Navsari, Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.
The cities where night curfew will be imposed are Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore, Navsari, Navsari, Bilimora, Vyara, Vapi Valsad, Bharuch, Ankleshwar.