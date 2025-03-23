Gujarat: In a first, car rally for visually impaired in Ahmedabad for job opportunities | Watch

The 27th Ahmedabad Round Table Car Rally, organised by the Blind People's Association, took place on Sunday in an effort to empower the blind community in Gujarat's state capital.

The event emphasised the leadership role of the blind within the community, with 93 confirmed blind participants. The rally promotes respect, inclusivity, and job opportunities, while highlighting the leadership skills of individuals with visual impairments, ANI reported.

According to Bhushan Purani, General Secretary, Blind People's Association, the unique rally allows the visually impaired participants to partake in the leading role in the car rally, providing guidance and instructions ot the passenger participant.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Speaking to ANI about the event, he said, "The blind participants are provided with a Braille map that contains directions, times, and landmarks. As the designated leader of the rally, the participant leads the car, guiding their passenger through the route by reading the Braille instructions."

Advertisement

"This partnership between the leader and their passenger represents a balance of responsibility and trust, emphasizing the blind individual's leadership abilities. The rally not only aims to send a powerful message that the blind can take on leadership roles, but it also fosters mutual respect between the participants and their guides," he said.

Adding further, the General Secretary said that over the years, this event has become a platform for building friendships and even creating job opportunities for the blind community.

“Ahmedabad has the unique distinction of hosting this rally annually for the past 27 years, with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic. This unwavering tradition highlights the city's commitment to inclusivity and respect for the blind, making it the only city in Gujarat--and perhaps India--where such a rally takes place year after year,” he said.

Advertisement

He noted that participants eagerly anticipate this event, which has become an essential part of their lives, giving them a sense of pride and purpose.

Also Read: How two visually impaired women are saving lives of countless other women

Events organized for the blind serve as powerful platforms that celebrate the resilience and abilities of individuals with visual impairments. They also promote inclusivity and raise awareness within the wider community.

Events organized for the blind serve as powerful platforms that celebrate the resilience and abilities of individuals with visual impairments.

Also Read: How two visually impaired women are saving lives of countless other women

Events organized for the blind serve as powerful platforms that celebrate the resilience and abilities of individuals with visual impairments. They also promote inclusivity and raise awareness within the wider community.

This partnership between the leader and their passenger represents a balance of responsibility and trust, emphasizing the blind individual's leadership abilities.

These events provide opportunities for the blind to demonstrate their talents, leadership, and accomplishments, while simultaneously fostering connections and friendships between participants and the broader society.

Advertisement

(With inputs from ANI)