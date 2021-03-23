At least 34 autorickshaw drivers in Gujarat's Surat tested positive for Covid-19 during a special drive to identify " super-spreaders " of the virus, an official said on Tuesday.

"At least 34 auto-rickshaw drivers in the city tested positive for coronavirus (on Monday)," Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani told reporters.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

He appealed to people to wear face masks especially while travelling in auto-rickshaws.

"Super-spreaders" are the nodal people who are likely to spread the virus amongst a big group of people, for instance, vegetable vendors, grocers, medicine store owners, auto-rickshaw drivers, saloon owners, masons etc.

People from the category are being tested on a large-scale in Gujarat as a measure to check the spread of coronavirus. According to the official, they are then being given health cards if they test negative.

A similar drive was undertaken last year during the initial months of the pandemic outbreak.

The total case count in Surat city is 45,182 while the tally of recoveries is 42,544. As many as 862 patients have died so far due to Covid-19.

Covid cases in Gujarat

The state recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,640 coronavirus cases on Monday which took the caseload to 2,88,649, the state health department said.

The previous record of daily increase in the state was of 27 November when 1,607 new cases had come to light.

In February this year, daily Covid-19 cases in Gujarat had fallen below the 250-mark, before surging again.

Four patients died on Monday, two each in Ahmedabad and Surat, raising the number of Covid-19 fatalities to 4,454.

On the other hand, 1,110 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered cases to 2,76,348.

After recording 1,442 cases on 25 September, the highest single-day rise till then, Gujarat witnessed a brief decline in daily new cases, dropping to a three-digit figure of 996 on 19 October, and remaining in the same region till the first week of November.

After 14 November, however, the daily cases surged, peaking to 1,607 cases on 27 November.

The cases again deceased to three digits (960) on 21 December, and dropped below the 250-mark in the first week of February, before rising again.

It crossed the 1,000-mark again on 17 March.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via