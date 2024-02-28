In a major operation, Indian Navy, aided by Narcotics Control Bureau, seized significant quantity of contraband at sea on Tuesday. The Indian Navy, along with Narcotics Control Bureau apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3300 Kgs contraband (3089 Kgs Charas, 158 Kgs Methamphetamine 25 Kgs Morphine today. This seizure of drugs is by far the largest in terms of quantity, according to the Indian Navy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on the input of P8I LRMR aircraft on the surveillance mission, the Indian Navy's ship was diverted to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in contraband smuggling.

The contraband along with the apprehended boat and five crew members have been handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies at an Indian port. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the PTI news agency, it was an Iranian boat that was carrying the contraband.

The boat along with the crew members was being brought to the shore and they were expected to land at Porbandar on Wednesday. Based on a specific tip-off, the operation was carried out in the Arabian Sea near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The cost of the contraband has not been specified. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In international markets, one kg of charas is priced at ₹7 crore.

Last week Gujarat Police apprehended nine people and seized ₹350 crore of drugs from a fishing boat in Veraval port in Gir-Somnath district.

In a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), they intercepted a consignment of 50 kilograms of heroin packed in packets, with an estimated total value of ₹350 crore on 23 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SP for Gir-Somnath said that the accused were part of an international drugs cartel. He said that Gujarat Police had prior information regarding the accused individuals who had embarked on a sea journey approximately 25 days ago to receive the consignment, utilising a fishing boat for the narcotics trade.

