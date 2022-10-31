Home / News / India /  Gujarat: Is Morbi bridge collapse a conspiracy?

After a bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on October 30, at least 132 people have died. Teams are looking for numerous other missing people in addition to the 177 who have already been saved. Now, speculations are rife that the collapse of the British-era bridge is a conspiracy.

The cables supporting the suspension bridge gave way, sending about 500 people, including women and children, tumbling into the river below. On the 150-year-old bridge, which is 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, many people were observing Chhath puja ceremonies.

The Machchhu River Bridge had been closed for maintenance for seven months. The day after the Gujarati New Year, on October 26, it was reopened to the public. The bridge collapsed, causing people to fall on top of one another. While some were spotted swimming to safety, videos showed numerous people helplessly clinging to the bridge's wreckage.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal's Hindutva card: How AAP is doing a BJP against BJP

Sushil Kedia, the founder of Kedianomics, shared a video on Twitter that apparently shows people are trying to damage the bridge. He blames the perpetrators for creating “resonance", which is “basic physics that if concerted vibration is applied at multiple points on any bridge such as wavelength of those vibrations matches wavelength of bridge, the force magnifies (sic)".

“Soldiers are required to "break foot" while walking over a bridge for same reason of #resonance that their collective synchronized heeled shoes' impact should not end up creating a wave-force whose wavelength matches that of a bridge," Kedia added while requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “dig out the culprits".

Several others supported Kedia’s take on the incident and even shared their opinion on the incident. “There is a phenomenon called mechanical resonance. Many bridges have collapsed because of this. One such being Tacoma Narrow Bridge. This usually happens a lot especially on suspension bridges," one user wrote.

Also Read: PM Modi: India is successfully dealing with enemies outside and inside

There are others who questioned the reliability of the video, not because it was fake, but due to the fact that it was an old one. “Talking of physics is fine, but needs little common sense that this video is about 4 years old (sic)," wrote one user.

In view of the Gujarat Elections in December, some users accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of planning the conspiracy. Some shared screenshots of certain pro-AAP tweets that claimed that there would be a “dhamaka" in Gujarat on October 30. PM Modi is presently on a Gujarat visit. Despite being pained by the incident, Modi said he would continue his election campaign to follow the “path of duty".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
PM Modi in Gujarat (Source: ANI)

'Pain-riddled heart but...', says PM Modi in Gujarat on bridge collapse tragedy

3 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi. (AFP)
LIVE UPDATES

Morbi bridge collapse live updates: New video emerges when bridge collapsed

5 min read . 12:01 PM IST
The collapsed portion of an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 32 people have lost their lives so far due to injuries, according to officials (PTI)

Watch: People swim in river after suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat

2 min read . 30 Oct 2022
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout