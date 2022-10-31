After a bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on October 30, at least 132 people have died. Teams are looking for numerous other missing people in addition to the 177 who have already been saved. Now, speculations are rife that the collapse of the British-era bridge is a conspiracy.

The cables supporting the suspension bridge gave way, sending about 500 people, including women and children, tumbling into the river below. On the 150-year-old bridge, which is 300 kilometres from Ahmedabad, many people were observing Chhath puja ceremonies.

The Machchhu River Bridge had been closed for maintenance for seven months. The day after the Gujarati New Year, on October 26, it was reopened to the public. The bridge collapsed, causing people to fall on top of one another. While some were spotted swimming to safety, videos showed numerous people helplessly clinging to the bridge's wreckage.

Sushil Kedia, the founder of Kedianomics, shared a video on Twitter that apparently shows people are trying to damage the bridge. He blames the perpetrators for creating “resonance", which is “basic physics that if concerted vibration is applied at multiple points on any bridge such as wavelength of those vibrations matches wavelength of bridge, the force magnifies (sic)".

#MorbiTragedy is a conspiracy. .#Resonance is basic physics that if concerted vibration is applied at multiple points on any bridge such as wavelength of those vibrations matches wavelength of bridge, the force magnifies.



Please dig out the culprits @narendramodi Ji! pic.twitter.com/1EqvY2tB2Q — Sushil Kedia (@sushilkedia) October 30, 2022

“Soldiers are required to "break foot" while walking over a bridge for same reason of #resonance that their collective synchronized heeled shoes' impact should not end up creating a wave-force whose wavelength matches that of a bridge," Kedia added while requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “dig out the culprits".

Several others supported Kedia’s take on the incident and even shared their opinion on the incident. “There is a phenomenon called mechanical resonance. Many bridges have collapsed because of this. One such being Tacoma Narrow Bridge. This usually happens a lot especially on suspension bridges," one user wrote.

There are others who questioned the reliability of the video, not because it was fake, but due to the fact that it was an old one. “Talking of physics is fine, but needs little common sense that this video is about 4 years old (sic)," wrote one user.

In view of the Gujarat Elections in December, some users accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of planning the conspiracy. Some shared screenshots of certain pro-AAP tweets that claimed that there would be a “dhamaka" in Gujarat on October 30. PM Modi is presently on a Gujarat visit. Despite being pained by the incident, Modi said he would continue his election campaign to follow the “path of duty".