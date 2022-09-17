Gujarat is our brother: Devendra Fadnavis defends losing Foxconn-Vedanta project2 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 08:31 AM IST
Foxconn-Vedanta row: Gujarat is no Pakistan, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Devendra Fadnavis responded to criticism that Gujarat had won the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project worth ₹1.5 lakh crore by declaring that the neighbouring state was “no Pakistan". The deputy chief minister of Maharashtra charged corruption on the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration. The BJP leader asserted that, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA administration was in office, "10% commission" had to be paid before utilising any subsidies.