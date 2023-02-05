Gujarat: Jantri rates for immovable properties to be doubled, effective from today
In a revision coming after a gap of 12 years, Superintendent of Stamps Jenu Devan in a statement told PTI that there has been a sharp rise in the prices of immovable properties owing to changing circumstances in the state due to rapid industrialisation, urban and rural development and economic activities.
The Gujarat government doubled the 'jantri' or the annual statement of rates (ASR) for immovable properties in the state from today to give due market value to properties of citizens, as reported by PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×