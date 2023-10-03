Gujarat: Labourers 'chained to a motorbike, forced to dig well’ in Surendranagar; cops arrests 2
The incident took place in Khakhrali village where four men, including a Dalit, were allegedly forced to dig a well. After the labourers expressed their unwillingness to do so, they were allegedly held captive, and chained to a motorbike at night, so that they can't escape.
A day after two labourers were rescued, allegedly being held captive and forced to dig a well in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, police have arrested the farm owner and his partner on 2 October, reported Indian Express.
