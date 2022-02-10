The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to relax the night curfew in eight major cities as the Covid-19 situation seems to stabilise, reported ANI .

“Gujarat government decides to relax the Covid-induced night curfew in 8 major cities of the state from 12 midnight to 5 am till February 18," the news agency quoted the chief minister's office.

Earlier this month, the state government had ordered a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 cities to remain in force till 11 February. However, it had relaxed some rules for gatherings such as marriage. The government had allowed food delivery service by hotels to continue 24x7 in the cities.

It said that as many as 300 persons can now attend weddings hosted in open spaces, instead of the earlier cap of 150. For weddings in closed premises, the limit of 150 persons shall remain, it said.

Similarly, not more than 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, educational, cultural, religious or political events in the state. The limit for attendance at a funeral or cremation is 100 people.

Later, the government also gave a nod to the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from 7 February.

Offline or in-person education had been suspended for these classes after the infections began to increase rapidly from December 2021.

Covid situation in state

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 2,560 fresh coronavirus infections and 24 fatalities, raising the cumulative tally in the state to 12,08,212 and the death toll to 10,740, the health department said.

A total of 8,812 Covid-19 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 11,70,117, leaving Gujarat with 27,355 active cases.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest 986 new cases followed by 406 cases in Vadodara, 161 in Surat, 135 in Gandhinagar, 106 in Mehsana among others.

Ahmedabad also reported the highest of seven Covid-19 fatalities, while Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot recorded three fatalities each. Bhavnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka each saw two deaths due to Covid-19. One patient died each in Mehsana, Bharuch, Morbi and Mahisagar, as per the department.

The total number of vaccination doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 10.03 crore on Wednesday with 1.37 lakh more people getting jabbed, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.