The Gujarat government on Friday announced that in an attempt to provide "global business ecosystem" at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the ban on liquor has been lifted in this area. Notably, Gujarat is a ‘dry state’.

"GIFT City has emerged as a global financial and technological hub which is bustling with economic activities. An important decision has been taken on Friday to change rules to allow `wine and dine' facilities in the GIFT City area to provide a global business ecosystem to global investors, technical experts and national and international companies," the state prohibition department said in a statement.

"Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities," it said.

The decision received varied reactions.

Some netizens took a sarcastic stance and mentioned how people of Gujarat would not have to go to the Indian island of daman and Diu to get alcohol.

“Gujarat people will no longer have to go to Daman & Diu can now go to Gift City to consume liquor legally", wrote one netizen. “Also Income Tax exemption, SEZ, Custom exemption, Dividend & Capital gain exemption" the netizen added.