Gujarat: Local resident Harjibhai Devabhai Solanki burnt alive in Patan's Piprala village; two arrested

Gujarat: A man, identified as Harjibhai Devabhai Solanki, resident of Piprala village in Santalpur tehsil of Patan district, was burnt alive. Two people have been arrested in connection with this incident, IGP Border Range, Chirag Kotdiya said.

Similar incidents in past In February this year, Rupram Nayak, a 50-year-old labourer, was burnt alive when the hut he was sleeping in caught fire in Jaisalmer's PTM police station area. His colleague, who was sleeping outside, attempted to rescue him but was injured due to the intense blaze. By the time help arrived, the hut and Rupram had been reduced to ashes, TOI had reported.

