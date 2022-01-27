With 12,911 new COVID -19 cases being recorded from Gujarat on Thursday, the state's active tally touched 1,17,884. However, the recoveries in the state today outnumbered the number of cases reported. During the last 24 hours, a total of 23,197 people recovered from the infection.

In the same time span, 22 people lost their lives to the virus.

Ahmedabad city recorded the highest number of new infections - 4,405 - followed by 1,871 in Vadodara city, 1,008 in Rajkot city and 708 in Surat city, the department said.

As per the latest data available on the state's COVID-19 dashboard, nearly 1.30 lakh coronavirus tests are being conducted everyday in Gujarat, whose positivity rate now stands at 10.90 per cent.

Meanwhile, India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.With this, the country's active caseload mounted to 22,02,472, which is 5.46 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases reported so far.

