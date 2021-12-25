Good Governance Index 2021: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday released the Good Governance Index 2021, in which Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa emerged as the toppers. Good Governance Index, GGI 2021 framework covered ten sectors and 58 indicators.

"Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa top the composite rank score covering 10 sectors. Gujarat registered 12.3 percent increase and Goa registered 24.7 percent increase over GGI 2019 indicators," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said in a statement.

Gujarat has performed strongly in 5 of the 10 sectors including economic governance, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development, judiciary and public safety, according to the statement.

Maharashtra has performed strongly in agriculture and allied sector, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development. Goa has performed strongly in agriculture and allied sector, commerce and industry, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, social welfare and development and environment.

As per the index, Uttar Pradesh has shown an incremental growth of 8.9% over GGI 2019 performance. Among the sectors, UP has secured top position in Commerce & Industry sector and has also shown increase in Social Welfare & Development and Judiciary & Public Safety. Uttar Pradesh has also performed in citizen centric governance including public grievance redressal.

Jharkhand has shown an incremental growth of 12.6 percent over GGI 2019 performance. Jharkhand has performed strongly in 7 sectors of the 10 sectors. Rajasthan has shown an incremental growth of 1.7 percent over the GGI 2019 performance. Rajasthan has topped the Other States (Group B) category in Judiciary and Public Safety, Environment & Citizen Centric Governance.

In the North-East and Hill States category, Mizoram and Jammu and Kashmir have registered an overall increase of 10.4% and 3.7% respectively over GGI 2019. Mizoram has performed strongly in commerce and industry, human resource development, public health and economic governance. Jammu & Kashmir has performed strongly in Commerce & Industry sector and has improved its scores in Agriculture & Allied Sector, Public Infrastructure and Utilities and Judiciary and Public Safety sectors.

In the Union Territories category, Delhi topped the composite rank registering a 14 percent increase over the GGI 2019 indicators. Delhi has performed strongly in Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Commerce & Industry, Public Infrastructure and Utilities and Social Welfare & Development.

Twenty states have improved their composite GGI scores over the GGI 2019 index scores. The sector-wise scores attained by the States and UT’s indicates that strong performance in one or the other sector. Analysis of scoring also suggests that there is a very marginal difference among the States in their composite governance scores.

