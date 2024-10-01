Gujarat: Man arrested as girlfriend bleeds to death after sex in hotel

Gujarat police on Tuesday arrested a man for negligence resulting in the death of a 23-year-old nursing graduate due to heavy blood loss after having sex

Medical emergencies need to be attended immediately, if not, they prove fatal. Gujarat police on Tuesday arrested a man, 26, for negligence resulting in the death of a 23-year-old nursing graduate due to heavy blood loss after having sex. The forensic report said the woman suffered vaginal tears during the sex that led to excessive bleeding, India Today reported.

According to the report, the woman—a nursing graduate--checked into a hotel in Navsari last week. While the couple was having sex, the woman started bleeding profusely from her private part. Reports suggest that the man tried to stop the bleeding by using a cloth, but it did not help. The woman fainted after some time due to continued blood loss.

The police said instead of rushing her to a hospital or calling an ambulance or seeking medical help, the accused searched online for remedies on his mobile phone to stop the bleeding.

Hours after the incident, the man called a friend to the hotel and took her to a private hospital, from where they were referred to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The Navsari police said the postmortem report of the deceased woman revealed that the woman died of excessive bleeding caused by a serious injury to her private part during sex.

Separately, Gujarat police today arrested two people for trying to derail a passenger train by placing an iron slab on the tracks in Botad district.

“On September 25, an attempt was made to derail a passenger train by placing a piece of iron between the railway tracks near Kundli village. As it is a very serious offence Botad district police, Railway Protection Force, ATS and various agencies of the Center carried out the investigation" Botad SP, Kishor Baloliya said.

The accused planned to loot the passengers, Baloliya said.

"Two accused, Ramesh and Jayesh, had conspired to loot money and other belongings of the passengers after the train would have derailed in the nearby fields. Further investigation is underway," SP Baloliya added.