AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested three for allegedly flouting Covid Norms to celebrate a dog's birthday.

A video went viral on social media of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad.

View Full Image Chiragn and Abby (ANI)

The video shows several gathered, unmasked and not following covid appropriate behavior.

The police saw the video and registered a complaint against the people responsible for the party under the Epidemic Act.

View Full Image People not wearing masks at the birthday party (ANI)

Chirag had reportedly spent ₹7 lakh approx for the event, Gujarat Police said on Saturday.

Gujarat on Friday reported at 5,396 new Covid-19 cases.

The Gujarat government had on Friday announced a series of measures, including a night curfew in 10 cities, to control the spread of the virus in the state.

