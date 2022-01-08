Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat: Man spends 7 lakh on dog's birthday party; flout Covid norms, held

Gujarat: Man spends 7 lakh on dog's birthday party; flout Covid norms, held

The three arrested by Gujarat Police (ANI photo)
03:25 PM IST

  • A video went viral on social media of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD : The Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested three for allegedly flouting Covid Norms to celebrate a dog's birthday. 

A video went viral on social media of Chirag alias Dago Patel celebrating his pet dog's birthday at Madhuvan Green Party Plot in Ahmedabad.

Chiragn and Abby
Chiragn and Abby
The video shows several gathered, unmasked and not following covid appropriate behavior. 

The police saw the video and registered a complaint against the people responsible for the party under the Epidemic Act.

People not wearing masks at the birthday party
People not wearing masks at the birthday party
Chirag had reportedly spent 7 lakh approx for the event, Gujarat Police said on Saturday.

Gujarat on Friday reported at 5,396 new Covid-19 cases.

The Gujarat government had on Friday announced a series of measures, including a night curfew in 10 cities, to control the spread of the virus in the state.

