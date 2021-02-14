OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat man to donate kidney to his ailing wife on Valentine's Day
Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today (ANI)
Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today (ANI)

Gujarat man to donate kidney to his ailing wife on Valentine's Day

2 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 07:45 AM IST ANI

  • Gujarat man will donate a kidney to his ailing wife in Ahmedabad on their 23rd marriage anniversary
  • Vinod said that seeing her wife's pain, he decided to donate his kidney

Ahmedabad: As a token of love on this Valentine's Day, a man will donate a kidney to his ailing wife in Ahmedabad on their 23rd marriage anniversary.

Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years. But it was slowly advancing towards failure with severe complications. After which her husband Vinod Patel came forward as a potential kidney donor. Both of them were investigated and found appropriate for kidney transplantation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE PHOTO: A view of the White House in Washington, U.S.

US raises concerns over China's interference in WHO's probe on Covid-19 origin

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST
Currently, the fuel rates are the highest in Mumbai out of all the four metro cities.

Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge in Delhi, Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan stand on pictures of Myanmar's army chief Min Aung Hlaing

Myanmar army makes it mandatory to report overnight visitors at homes

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse App for a chat

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST

Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today.

According to doctors, in autoimmune disease, the immune system, which usually protects the body from infection, attacks healthy parts of the body by mistake.

"Ritaben is suffering from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last 3 years. Due to this dysfunction, the immune system, which usually protects the body from infection, attacks healthy parts of the body which, in this case, is the kidney. Surgery will be conducted on Sunday," Dr Siddhartha Mavani in Ahmedabad told ANI on Saturday.

"For the first time, on Valentine's Day, we will be conducting the surgery. We are very excited," he added.

Vinod said that seeing her wife's pain, he decided to donate his kidney.

"My wife has been suffering from the disease for the last three years and was put on dialysis one month back. Seeing her pain, I decided to donate my kidney. She is 44 years old. I want to give the message to society that everyone should respect their partner and help each other when required," he said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Expressing gratitude to her husband, Reeta said that she considers herself lucky to have a wonderful partner who has supported her through difficult times.

"I was facing difficulties in breathing. My husband told me that he will donate his one kidney to me and we both can live together. I consider myself lucky that I will be able to live again. I am thankful to my husband and my family," she said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout