Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat man to donate kidney to his ailing wife on Valentine's Day
Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today

Gujarat man to donate kidney to his ailing wife on Valentine's Day

2 min read . 07:45 AM IST ANI

  • Gujarat man will donate a kidney to his ailing wife in Ahmedabad on their 23rd marriage anniversary
  • Vinod said that seeing her wife's pain, he decided to donate his kidney

Ahmedabad: As a token of love on this Valentine's Day, a man will donate a kidney to his ailing wife in Ahmedabad on their 23rd marriage anniversary.

Ahmedabad: As a token of love on this Valentine's Day, a man will donate a kidney to his ailing wife in Ahmedabad on their 23rd marriage anniversary.

Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years. But it was slowly advancing towards failure with severe complications. After which her husband Vinod Patel came forward as a potential kidney donor. Both of them were investigated and found appropriate for kidney transplantation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US raises concerns over China's interference in WHO's probe on Covid-19 origin

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge in Delhi, Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST

Myanmar army makes it mandatory to report overnight visitors at homes

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse App for a chat

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST

Rita Patel was ailing from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last three years. But it was slowly advancing towards failure with severe complications. After which her husband Vinod Patel came forward as a potential kidney donor. Both of them were investigated and found appropriate for kidney transplantation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US raises concerns over China's interference in WHO's probe on Covid-19 origin

2 min read . 07:57 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge in Delhi, Mumbai. Check fuel rates in your city

1 min read . 08:08 AM IST

Myanmar army makes it mandatory to report overnight visitors at homes

1 min read . 07:39 AM IST

Elon Musk invites Vladimir Putin on Clubhouse App for a chat

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Vinod will donate a kidney to his wife at a private hospital in Ahmedabad today.

According to doctors, in autoimmune disease, the immune system, which usually protects the body from infection, attacks healthy parts of the body by mistake.

"Ritaben is suffering from autoimmune kidney dysfunction and has been on medication for the last 3 years. Due to this dysfunction, the immune system, which usually protects the body from infection, attacks healthy parts of the body which, in this case, is the kidney. Surgery will be conducted on Sunday," Dr Siddhartha Mavani in Ahmedabad told ANI on Saturday.

"For the first time, on Valentine's Day, we will be conducting the surgery. We are very excited," he added.

Vinod said that seeing her wife's pain, he decided to donate his kidney.

"My wife has been suffering from the disease for the last three years and was put on dialysis one month back. Seeing her pain, I decided to donate my kidney. She is 44 years old. I want to give the message to society that everyone should respect their partner and help each other when required," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Expressing gratitude to her husband, Reeta said that she considers herself lucky to have a wonderful partner who has supported her through difficult times.

"I was facing difficulties in breathing. My husband told me that he will donate his one kidney to me and we both can live together. I consider myself lucky that I will be able to live again. I am thankful to my husband and my family," she said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.