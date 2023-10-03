comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 03 2023 13:32:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.75 -0.97%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.75 -1.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 621 -1.48%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,510.85 -1.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.3 -0.28%
Business News/ News / India/  Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Bombay market in Surat
Back

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Bombay market in Surat

 Livemint

Massive fire at Bombay Market in Surat; fire tenders on site.

A massive fire breaks out at Bombay Market in Surat. (ANI)Premium
A massive fire breaks out at Bombay Market in Surat. (ANI)

A massive fire broke out at Bombay Market in Gujarat's Surat. After getting the information, the fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Krishna Mod, Chief Fire Officer, Surat Municipal Corporation said, “A fire broke out in a showroom in Surat's Bombay Market...10-12 fire tenders are present at the spot."

“The situation is under control. The cause of the fire has not been known. No loss of life reported," the official added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App