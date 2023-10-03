A massive fire broke out at Bombay Market in Gujarat's Surat. After getting the information, the fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Krishna Mod, Chief Fire Officer, Surat Municipal Corporation said, “A fire broke out in a showroom in Surat's Bombay Market...10-12 fire tenders are present at the spot."

“The situation is under control. The cause of the fire has not been known. No loss of life reported," the official added.