Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Bombay market in Surat
Massive fire at Bombay Market in Surat; fire tenders on site.
A massive fire broke out at Bombay Market in Gujarat's Surat. After getting the information, the fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!