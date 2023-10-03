Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Bombay market in Surat

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Bombay market in Surat

Livemint

Massive fire at Bombay Market in Surat; fire tenders on site.

A massive fire breaks out at Bombay Market in Surat. (ANI)

A massive fire broke out at Bombay Market in Gujarat's Surat. After getting the information, the fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Krishna Mod, Chief Fire Officer, Surat Municipal Corporation said, “A fire broke out in a showroom in Surat's Bombay Market...10-12 fire tenders are present at the spot."

“The situation is under control. The cause of the fire has not been known. No loss of life reported," the official added.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST
