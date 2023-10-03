Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Bombay market in Surat
Massive fire at Bombay Market in Surat; fire tenders on site.
Massive fire at Bombay Market in Surat; fire tenders on site.
A massive fire broke out at Bombay Market in Gujarat's Surat. After getting the information, the fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Krishna Mod, Chief Fire Officer, Surat Municipal Corporation said, “A fire broke out in a showroom in Surat's Bombay Market...10-12 fire tenders are present at the spot."
“The situation is under control. The cause of the fire has not been known. No loss of life reported," the official added.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!