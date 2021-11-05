A massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi on Thursday night. The fire remained active till Friday early morning. However, no injuries were reported.

As many as 20 fire tenders were stationed at the spot.

Fire is still not under control, can't say how long it will take. Shah Paper Mill has been burning for about 4.5 hours and fire is expected to continue burning till 6:30-7 am before it's completely doused, a fire officer said on early Friday morning.

Mumbai reports several fire calls

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Diwali, multiple fire calls were reported at Maharashtra's Mumbai Fire Brigade. It included incidents at Marol, Sahar Road in Andheri and Kurar village in Malad.

"Fire fighting engines and water tanks were rushed to the spots. No details about the casualties yet," Mumbai Fire Brigade.

As many as 12 fire calls in Thane city were also reported on Thursday evening, Thane Municipal Corporation informed.

"The situation is under control. No injuries reported so far," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

