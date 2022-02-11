OPEN APP
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC
A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company of Gujarat's Ankleshwar GIDC on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

No information about injuries or casualties has been revealed yet. Further details are awaited. 

This comes days after two workers died and three were injured in another blast at a reactor of a pharma company in Ankleshwar town. 

The blast occurred in a chemical reactor at Abhilasha Pharma last Friday. 

The deceased were identified as Hari Om Upadhyay (53) and Sundar Singh (22), according to officials. 

