A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company of Gujarat's Ankleshwar GIDC on Friday, reported news agency ANI .

No information about injuries or casualties has been revealed yet. Further details are awaited.

This comes days after two workers died and three were injured in another blast at a reactor of a pharma company in Ankleshwar town.

The blast occurred in a chemical reactor at Abhilasha Pharma last Friday.

The deceased were identified as Hari Om Upadhyay (53) and Sundar Singh (22), according to officials.

