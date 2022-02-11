Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC

Fire at Shree Mahakali Pharma company
1 min read . 02:28 PM IST Livemint

  • No information about injuries or casualties has been revealed yet
  • This comes days after two workers died and three were injured in another blast at a reactor of a pharma company in Ankleshwar town

A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company of Gujarat's Ankleshwar GIDC on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

No information about injuries or casualties has been revealed yet. Further details are awaited. 

This comes days after two workers died and three were injured in another blast at a reactor of a pharma company in Ankleshwar town. 

The blast occurred in a chemical reactor at Abhilasha Pharma last Friday. 

The deceased were identified as Hari Om Upadhyay (53) and Sundar Singh (22), according to officials. 

