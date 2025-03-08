A fire broke out in the Vapi area of the Valsad district of Gujarat during the early hours.

More than 15 scrap warehouses were burned down in the fire, as reported by ANI citing officials.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the site, and the dousing operation is underway.

Earlier on Friday, a fire broke out at the Kamdhenu Gau Seva Trust in Gandhidham, Gujarat.

Recently on March 4, a fire broke out in an old building near Godhra railway station. The fire was doused after an effort of 5 to 6 hours by fire tender vehicles.

Fire officer, Godhra Mukesh Bhai Chawara said, “In the night around 1 o' clock, we got a call that a fire broke out near the railway station. When we went to the spot, we saw that the fire was very rampant, and it had engulfed four shops on the front side, and on the rear side, it had affected 5 to 6 houses.”

He further said that the fire broke out at 1 pm and was controlled in the morning at 5 am.

“At the location 5 to 6 Godhra Fire tender vehicles were present. The fire was controlled after an effort of 5 to 6 hours. The shop used to sell oil, and some material may have caught fire,” he added.