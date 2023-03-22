Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in plastic factory in Bharuch | Video

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in plastic factory in Bharuch | Video

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Livemint
Massive fire breaks out in plastic factory in Gujarat's Bharuch

More than 15 fire tenders are present on the spot

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday.

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday.

More than 15 fire tenders are present on the spot.

More than 15 fire tenders are present on the spot.

“Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with water and foam. Around 15 fire tenders are present here. As of now, no casualty has been reported," said Leena Patil, SP Bharuch.

“Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with water and foam. Around 15 fire tenders are present here. As of now, no casualty has been reported," said Leena Patil, SP Bharuch.

Further details are awaited.

Further details are awaited.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP