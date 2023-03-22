Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in plastic factory in Bharuch | Video

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in plastic factory in Bharuch | Video1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
More than 15 fire tenders are present on the spot
A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on Wednesday.
More than 15 fire tenders are present on the spot.
“Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with water and foam. Around 15 fire tenders are present here. As of now, no casualty has been reported," said Leena Patil, SP Bharuch.
Further details are awaited.
