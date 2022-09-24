A massive fire has broken out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night. Around 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze after getting the information, according to the news agency ANI.

Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire Officer informed that more than 56 employees were present in the godown, however, no casualty has been reported so far.

Vadodara,Gujarat | A factory near Halol road caught fire. Over 56 employees & 11 fire tenders working on dousing it. It has two-wheeler parts like tyres, oil which are highly flammable. No casualty yet, units placed across area so we may cover areas one by one: Chief Fire officer pic.twitter.com/fS9fSD4bjS — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

"A factory near Halol road caught fire. Over 56 employees are there and 11 fire tenders working to douse the flames. It has two-wheeler parts like tyres and oil which are highly flammable. No casualty yet, units placed across the area so we may cover areas one by one," the officer told ANI.





(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)























