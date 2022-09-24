Gujarat: Massive fire in Vadodara's auto parts godown1 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 06:30 AM IST
A massive fire has broken out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night.
A massive fire has broken out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night.
Listen to this article
A massive fire has broken out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night. Around 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze after getting the information, according to the news agency ANI.