Gujarat: Massive fire in Vadodara's auto parts godown

Gujarat: Massive fire in Vadodara's auto parts godown1 min read . 06:30 AM IST
A massive fire has broken out at an automobile spare parts godown near Halol road in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Thursday night. Around 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze after getting the information, according to the news agency ANI.
Parth Brahmbhatt, Chief Fire Officer informed that more than 56 employees were present in the godown, however, no casualty has been reported so far.
"A factory near Halol road caught fire. Over 56 employees are there and 11 fire tenders working to douse the flames. It has two-wheeler parts like tyres and oil which are highly flammable. No casualty yet, units placed across the area so we may cover areas one by one," the officer told ANI.
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited)
