Gujarat: Mehsana district reports 91 suspected cases of measles

Gujarat: Mehsana district reports 91 suspected cases of measles1 min read . 05:02 PM IST
- Mehsana health authorities claimed that resistance to vaccination in the region is one of the likely reasons for the huge upsurge in cases
Gujarat health department officials on Sunday informed that during surveillance carried out in the last month, they have detected a total number of 91 suspected cases of measles in various parts of Mehsana district. The officials also delved into the reasons for the outbreak and concluded that resistance to vaccination in the region is one of the likely reasons for the huge upsurge in cases.
Vinod Patel, the epidemic officer of Mehsana informed that samples of the suspected cases from Molipur village in Vadnagar taluka and part of Kadi town in the district have been sent to a laboratory in Ahmedabad for further testing and a report of the same is awaited.
"Between November and December, 91 suspected cases of measles were found in Molipur and Kadi. We have carried out a vaccination exercise and distributed vitamin A tablets as treatment and preventive measures," Patel told the news agency PTI.
Patel added that enhanced surveillance is being carried out after some cases popped up during routine checks. "We carried out an active search in the areas where five suspected cases were detected. Vaccination helps prevent the cases. In this region, however, resistance to vaccines is high. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination against measles slowed down further," he said.
The vaccination levels in an affected village remain as low as 60-70% and the health authorities are on their toes to increase awareness about the benefits of vaccinations in preventing the disease.
In Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed about the surge in measles cases in several districts and cities of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Kerala. “The Union Health Ministry has deployed multi-disciplinary teams comprising public health specialists, pediatricians, and microbiologists to assess the situation and provide technical support to the states," the minister added.
“Measles is an acute viral respiratory illness. It is characterized by a prodrome of fever (as high as 105°F) and malaise, cough, coryza, conjunctivitis, a pathognomonic enanthema (Koplik spots) followed by a maculopapular rash. The rash usually appears about 14 days after a person is exposed. The rash spreads from the head to the trunk to the lower extremities. Patients are considered to be contagious from 4 days before to 4 days after the rash appears," according to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.
With inputs from PTI
