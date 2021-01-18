Gujarat Metro Rail Project: Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Bhoomi Poojan for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project via video conferencing around 10.30 am today.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister tweeted, Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM.

Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM. https://t.co/4hs4EGm84p pic.twitter.com/tNEbgdCvmS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2021

The Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister and Gujarat Governor will be present on the occasion.

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II

Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 Kms long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 Kms long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 Kms long and is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is ₹5,384 crores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year inaugurated a 6.5-km stretch of phase one of the Ahmedabad Metro train service.

The first phase of the project costs around ₹10,773 crore, for which Japan has extended a soft loan of ₹6,066 crore to the Indian government through its funding agency JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

Gujarat government and central government are to each contributed ₹1,990 crore for the project.

Surat Metro Rail Project

Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 kms long and comprises two corridors.

Construction of the first phase of the metro rail network in Surat in Gujarat will begin in June next year and is expected to be completed in four years.

The first phase will have two routes, one between Sarthana and Dream City, a distance of 21.61 kms, with 14 elevated stations, while the other route will be from Bhesan to Saroli, a distance of 18.74 kms, with 18 elevated stations.

The Union government had, in February last year, approved the state's request of Rs12020.32 crore for the project, which it is required to finish in five years, it said.

