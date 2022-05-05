Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, 9 others get 3-month jail term for 2017 'Azadi' march1 min read . 04:06 PM IST
This comes days after Mevani was granted bail by a local court of Assam's Barpeta district in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman
Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani and nine others on Thursday were given three months imprisonment after being convicted by a magisterial court in Gujarat in a five-year-old case pertaining to holding an 'Azadi march' without permission.
The court also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each on all the 10 convicts.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate JA Parmar held Mevani and nine others, including NCP functionary Reshma Patel and some members of Mevani's Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, guilty of being part of an unlawful assembly, under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code.
The Mehsana 'A' division police had lodged an FIR under IPC section 143 against Mevani and others for taking out the 'Azadi march' from Mehsana to Dhanera in Banaskantha district without permission in July 2017.
Of the total 12 accused named in the FIR, one has died, while one is still absconding.
This comes days after Mevani was granted bail by a local court of Assam's Barpeta district in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman.
He was granted bail on a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond of ₹1,000 in the case filed at the Barpeta Road police station.
