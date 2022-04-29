Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case

Jignesh Mevani was first arrested was arrested on 19 April from Palanpur town in Gujarat
1 min read . 04:09 PM IST Livemint

Mevani was last week released on bail by a court in Kokrajhar in another case related to a tweet by him on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail by a local court of Assam's Barpeta district in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman, news agency ANI quoted his lawyer as saying. 

“He is expected to be released on 30 April owing to some formalities," said lawyer Anghsuman Bora. 

