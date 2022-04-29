Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani gets bail in assault case1 min read . 04:09 PM IST
Mevani was last week released on bail by a court in Kokrajhar in another case related to a tweet by him on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail by a local court of Assam's Barpeta district in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman, news agency ANI quoted his lawyer as saying.
“He is expected to be released on 30 April owing to some formalities," said lawyer Anghsuman Bora.
