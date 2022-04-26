Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani remanded to 5 days police custody in assault case

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Dalit leader was earlier on Monday released on bail by a court in Kokrajhar in another case related to a tweet by him on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani was remanded to five days in police custody on Tuesday by a court in Assam's Barpeta district for allegedly assaulting a policewoman.
Around 30 minutes later, he was re-arrested in a case related to “assaulting" a policewoman while he was being brought by a police posse from Guwahati to Kokrajhar.
He has been booked under IPC sections 294 (uttering obscene words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) and 354 (using criminal force to a woman intending to outrage her modesty).
Mevani's lawyer Angshuman Bora said they will move the court for bail on Thursday.
"Surprisingly, there was no previous mention of this (assault case) and police disclosed this only on Monday. We were not shown a copy of the first information report (FIR) lodged in Barpeta Road (Police Station) and it was not presented in court as well," the lawyer said.
The independent MLA backed by Congress was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was lodged in Kokrajhar Police Station over his tweet, in which he had said PM Modi "considered Godse as God".
After his arrest, Mevani said this was "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office).
"It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me," he stated.
A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".
The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator.
Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019.
