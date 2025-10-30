Gujarat: Modi launches ₹1,140 crore projects, commemorative coin and stamp marking Sardar Patel’s 150th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a two-day visit to Gujarat on Thursday to participate in events marking Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Prime Minister arrived in Vadodara, receiving a welcome from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state dignitaries. He subsequently travelled to Ekta Nagar, the site of the main celebrations.

On Thursday, PM Modi’s agenda centred on both symbolic commemorations and significant development spending. He formally launched a special ₹150 denomination coin and a stamp in honour of Sardar Patel and flagged off a new fleet of e-buses.

Crucially, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones and inaugurated multiple infrastructural and development projects in the region, with a total valuation exceeding ₹1,140 crore.

Unity Day Parade The core events are slated for Friday, beginning with PM Modi administering the Ekta Diwas pledge and offering a floral tribute to Sardar Patel, followed by the grand annual parade.

This year’s parade is themed ‘Unity in Diversity’, highlighting India’s cultural and operational strengths. The line-up will feature contingents from the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and various state police forces.

Key attractions planned for the parade include:

Ten Thematic Tableaux: Depicting diverse cultural and geographical representations from states like Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, and Manipur.

Unique Security Force Displays: These include a BSF marching contingent composed exclusively of Indian breed dogs (Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds), a Gujarat Police Horse Contingent, the Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevil Show, and the BSF’s Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band.

Cultural Showcase: A large-scale cultural programme featuring 900 artists will perform classical dances, underscoring the richness and variety of Indian culture.

Honouring Gallantry A vital part of the ceremony will be the recognition of exceptional courage among security personnel. The parade will honour five Shaurya Chakra awardees from the CRPF and sixteen gallantry medal winners from the BSF for their valour displayed in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir. BSF personnel will also be specially recognised for their service during Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi will interact with Officer Trainees of the 100th Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 7.0. The 7th edition of Aarambh is being held on the theme of “Reimagining Governance”. The 100th foundation course includes 660 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan.