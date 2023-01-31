Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse: Accused Oreva MD surrenders before court2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:26 PM IST
- Patel was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by police on January 27.
Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group managing director, who was accused for the fatal collapse of the Morbi Bridge collapse that killed 135 people in Gujarat on Tuesday surrendered in front of a Gujarat court.
