Gujarat Morbi bridge collapse: State govt suspends senior official2 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 12:27 PM IST
The Gujarat government has suspended a senior administrative official in the Morbi bridge collapse incident on Friday
The Gujarat government has suspended a senior administrative official in the Morbi bridge collapse incident on Friday
In a first, the Gujarat government suspended a senior administrative official for paying negligence in the maintenance of the Morbi bridge, which collapsed last week killing 135 people.