The Gujarat municipal election results 2021 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes to six municipal corporations of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar - began this morning at 9 am.

The early trends in the Gujarat local body polls show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 seats in the elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, while Congress has maintained a lead in 10 seats, and AAP is leading on 18.

The BJP is leading Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj and Navrangpura wards in the local body polls.

On the other hand, Congress is leading in Dariapur and Chandkheda wards, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in Behrampura ward.

The six civic bodies -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar -- were being ruled by the BJP.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08% turnout was registered during voting for 576 seats in 144 wards across six municipal corporations, which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on 21 February.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51%, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38%, followed by 50.72% in Rajkot, 49.46% in Bhavnagar, 47.84% in Vadodara and 47.14% in Surat. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.

Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.

"The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2," the SEC had said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via