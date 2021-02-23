OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat Municipal Election Results: BJP leads in early trends, Congress far behind
Ahmedabad: Voters undergo thermal screening before casting their votes during the Gujarat Municipal Corporation elections, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_21_2021_000163B) (PTI)
Ahmedabad: Voters undergo thermal screening before casting their votes during the Gujarat Municipal Corporation elections, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_21_2021_000163B) (PTI)

Gujarat Municipal Election Results: BJP leads in early trends, Congress far behind

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The early trends in the Gujarat local body polls show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 seats in the elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, while Congress has maintained a lead in 10 seats, and AAP is leading on 18

The Gujarat municipal election results 2021 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes to six municipal corporations of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar - began this morning at 9 am.

The early trends in the Gujarat local body polls show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 seats in the elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, while Congress has maintained a lead in 10 seats, and AAP is leading on 18.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Nurse manager Sue McGrady receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub

New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
A file photo of Bill Gates.

Bill Gates wants to team up more with Jeff Bezos to combat the climate crisis

2 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Myanmar migrants to be deported from Malaysia are seen inside an immigration truck

Malaysian court halts deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants

1 min read . 12:09 PM IST

The BJP is leading Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj and Navrangpura wards in the local body polls.

On the other hand, Congress is leading in Dariapur and Chandkheda wards, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in Behrampura ward.

The six civic bodies -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar -- were being ruled by the BJP.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08% turnout was registered during voting for 576 seats in 144 wards across six municipal corporations, which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on 21 February.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51%, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38%, followed by 50.72% in Rajkot, 49.46% in Bhavnagar, 47.84% in Vadodara and 47.14% in Surat. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.

Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2," the SEC had said.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout