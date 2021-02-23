Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat Municipal Election Results: BJP leads in early trends, Congress far behind
Ahmedabad: Voters undergo thermal screening before casting their votes during the Gujarat Municipal Corporation elections, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_21_2021_000163B)

Gujarat Municipal Election Results: BJP leads in early trends, Congress far behind

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The early trends in the Gujarat local body polls show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 seats in the elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, while Congress has maintained a lead in 10 seats, and AAP is leading on 18

The Gujarat municipal election results 2021 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes to six municipal corporations of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar - began this morning at 9 am.

The Gujarat municipal election results 2021 will be declared on Tuesday. The counting of votes to six municipal corporations of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar - began this morning at 9 am.

The early trends in the Gujarat local body polls show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 seats in the elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, while Congress has maintained a lead in 10 seats, and AAP is leading on 18.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST

Bill Gates wants to team up more with Jeff Bezos to combat the climate crisis

2 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST

Malaysian court halts deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants

1 min read . 12:09 PM IST

The early trends in the Gujarat local body polls show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 46 seats in the elections for six municipal corporations in Gujarat, while Congress has maintained a lead in 10 seats, and AAP is leading on 18.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST

Bill Gates wants to team up more with Jeff Bezos to combat the climate crisis

2 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST

Malaysian court halts deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants

1 min read . 12:09 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The BJP is leading Jamjodhpur, Thaltej, Vastrapur, Asarwa, Saijpur, Nava Vadaj and Navrangpura wards in the local body polls.

On the other hand, Congress is leading in Dariapur and Chandkheda wards, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is leading in Behrampura ward.

The six civic bodies -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar -- were being ruled by the BJP.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has said an average 46.08% turnout was registered during voting for 576 seats in 144 wards across six municipal corporations, which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on 21 February.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51%, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38%, followed by 50.72% in Rajkot, 49.46% in Bhavnagar, 47.84% in Vadodara and 47.14% in Surat. Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.

Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2," the SEC had said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.