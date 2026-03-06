Gujarat news: 1,401 kg of adulterated paneer seized in Surat; food outlet was operating without licence, says FSSAI

In a major crackdown on adulterated food items, the Food Safety Department on Friday seized around 1,401 kilograms of suspected adulterated paneer in Surat district of Gujarat.

The food manufacturing facility was operating without an FSSAI licence. Samples of paneer have been sent for testing to ensure consumer safety, the FSSAI said in a social media post on X.

Inferior-grade cooking oil confiscated in UP Of late, cases of food adulteration are becoming widespread and, in some cases, increasingly sophisticated, posing a danger to public health.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) confiscated 416,494 litres of cooking oil of questionable or inferior grade, valued to be worth nearly ₹6.43 crore, reported news agency PTI.

The agency stated that 58 cross-district units were organised and stationed on the ground and 64 edible oil production sites were audited.

"Eight units were found closed during the inspection, while 56 units were found operational, against which enforcement action was taken," the department said.

As many as 206 samples of edible oil were collected for testing, it added.

On 25 February, the FSDA squad seized and destroyed 900 kg of tainted khoya (condensed milk) at Panki Railway Station in Kanpur district. The khoya, delivered by rail, was discovered to be in extremely unhygienic conditions. The seized spoiled khoya was discarded at the refuse processing facility in the Govindnagar area of Kanpur.

The FSSAI had confiscated counterfeit paneer near Noida, together with 1,400 kg of imitation khoya in Jhansi, and 400kg of outdated ghee.

On 27 February, the FSSAI posted a video clip on Instagram showing authorities discarding a significant volume of substandard paneer at a dumping ground.

It mentioned that the shipment was stopped late at night at Jewar Toll Plaza on the Yamuna Expressway.

FSSAI CEO asks states, UTs to bolster monitoring framework Recently, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani asked states and Union Territories to markedly bolster local monitoring frameworks, with a heavy emphasis on high-risk food groups, during the 49th assembly of the Central Advisory Committee, conducted in Gangtok, Sikkim.

Punhani highlighted the requirement for risk-centred audits and continuous monitoring campaigns for high-risk materials such as dairy and milk items, cooking oils, condiments, and honey.

According to an official statement, Punhani demanded firm and transparent measures against non-adherent food business operators, instructing states/UTs to perform specialised policing initiatives and frequently provide reports on steps taken. He also stressed that steady regulation and active general publication of results are vital to discouraging infractions and bolstering buyer trust.

The CEO additionally emphasised the necessity of expanding the food security staff at the state/UT level.

