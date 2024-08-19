Gujarat news: 4-year-old girl crushed to death by car in posh gated society of Mehsana

A shocking incident was reported from a posh gated society in Mehsana district of Gujarat on Monday where a 4-year-old innocent girl was crushed to death by a Tata Nexon car.

The girl was riding her bicycle in Sparsh Villa Society in Mehsana. Suddenly, a car came from front and the girl lost her balance and fell off the bicycle.

Even after noticing that the girl has fallen on the road the car didn’t stopped and crushed her. The girl died on the spot.

Also Read | 2 Indian students killed in hit and run crash in US

The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The young girl was identified as Disha Patel.

The police have filed a case based on a complaint from the girl’s parents.

However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident, said media reports.

The police are trying to identify the driver using CCTV footage and probing the matter further.

Recently, a similar tragic incident was reported from Agra district of Uttar Pradesh, where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl named Rudrika was ran over by an SUV (sport utility vehicle) in the parking lot of Cosmos Mall.

This incident, that occurred on August 6 around 10 pm, was also caught on camera and widely circulated on social media.

The video shows the girl's parents got distracted while managing a shopping trolley and inadvertently leaving their two children unattended.

The little girl started running in the parking lot and was suddenly struck by the SUV whose driver failed to notice her.

On Saturday, in another shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy lost his life after the outdoor unit of an air conditioner fell on him from the second floor in Central Delhi.

The deceased, identified as Jitesh (18), a resident of Doriwalan, was rushed to hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

His friend Pranshu (17), a resident of Delhi's Patel Nagar, also suffered injuries in the incident.