Gas cylinder explosion in a scrap shop near Malan Darwaja of Palanpur leads to hospitalization of several people. One patient critical on ventilator, around 30 still under treatment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official from Palanpur Civil Hospital reported that the gas spread in the vicinity, causing breathing difficulties for residents. Approximately 60-70 individuals were transported to the hospital, with one patient in critical condition requiring ventilator support. Presently, around 30 patients remain under medical care.

Akshayraj Makwana, SP Banaskantha said, “Today around 6 pm, an incident of gas leakage was reported in the area near the Malan Darwaja of Palanpur city area. As soon as information about the incident was received, the administration and police department immediately reached the spot." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Around 89 people have been shifted to Palanpur Civil Hospital and none of them are in danger right now. The reason behind the gas leak is being investigated. Preliminary it seems that the gas has leaked from a scrap shop." Akshayraj Makwana added.

In Mysuru's Yaraganahalli a family of four was discovered deceased in their residence on Wednesday. According to authorities, the cause of their demise is believed to be a suspected LPG cylinder leak. The deceased individuals have been identified as Kumaraswamy (45), his wife Manjula (39), and their children Archana (19) and Swathi (17). Police investigations suggest that all four family members succumbed to suffocation, presumably from inhaling the leaked gas.

(This is a developing story) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

