Gujarat news: Massive fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Navsari's Alipor

The fire incident at a furniture warehouse in Gujarat's Navsari comes days after a massive fire at gaming zone killed at least 27 people in Rajkot.

A massive fire broke out in a furniture warehouse in Gujarat's Navsari on Thursday afternoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place at Alipor village in Navsari district.

Efforts are underway to douse the fire. However, the reason behind the fire is not yet known. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The incident comes days after at least 27 people, including children, died in a fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot.

