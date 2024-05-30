Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Gujarat news: Massive fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Navsari's Alipor

Gujarat news: Massive fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Navsari's Alipor

Livemint

The fire incident at a furniture warehouse in Gujarat's Navsari comes days after a massive fire at gaming zone killed at least 27 people in Rajkot.

Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at furniture warehouse in Navsari's Alipor. Photo: ANI video grab.

A massive fire broke out in a furniture warehouse in Gujarat's Navsari on Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place at Alipor village in Navsari district.

Efforts are underway to douse the fire. However, the reason behind the fire is not yet known.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The incident comes days after at least 27 people, including children, died in a fire at TRP gaming zone in Rajkot.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.