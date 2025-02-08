Gujarat news: Fire breaks out at under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Ahmedabad

A major fire breaks out at under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday, PTI quoted official as saying.

Following the incident, emergency services have rushed in and fire-fighters doused the fire. No injuries have been reported as of yet.

As per the details, the blaze erupted around 6.30 am, the official from the fire department said.

He said 13 fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control.

As per a statement issued by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency responsible for the project, the fire was reported on the roof shuttering on one part of the construction site.

Advertisement

Welding sparks from the temporary shuttering work is prima facie believed to be the likely cause of the fire, NHSRCL stated.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but prima facie, it appears that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work may have triggered it," it said.

NHSRCL officials were monitoring the situation at the site.

The station is part of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The project covers Gujarat (352 km) and Maharashtra (156 km), with a total of 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, a major fire broke out in Prayagraj's Sector 18 of Shankaracharya Marg. After the incident fire tenders rushed to the accident spot to extinguish the flames doused the fire.

This was the fourth fire incident during Mahakumbh 2025. The first incident took place on January 19 near a railway bridge in Sector 19. The second one occurred on January 20 at a tent in Sector 5, while on January 30 a massive fire broke out near Chatnag Ghat Police Station area.

Advertisement