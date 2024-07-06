Gujarat news: 15 injured, others trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Surat | Watch

Several people were injured on Saturday after a multi-storey building collapsed in Gujarat. One individual has been rescued and several others remain trapped under the rubble. The incident took place in the Sachin area of Surat. A rescue operation is currently underway with police and fire department teams present at the spot.

“We received information that a six-storey building has collapsed. As per primary information, almost 4-5 flats were occupied. One lady has been rescued but about 3-4 people are (still) trapped inside the rubble. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are working (to rescue them),” Surat Collector Sourabh Pardhi told news agency PTI.

According to reports quoting on-site fire brigade and police officials, the building — constructed in 2017 — had collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region. Around 15 people are believed to have been severely injured in the accident.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A Four-floor building collapsed in Sachin area of Surat. Many people feared trapped. Police and fire department team at the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/FIJJUGzbEQ — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024

“A building collapsed in Pali village which was constructed in 2016-17. One lady was rescued, she was sent to the hospital and according to her 2-3 people are stuck inside. Experts are here and hopefully in the next one or two hours, we will be able to get out the remaining persons,” added Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut.

Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.

The development comes mere days after a six-year-old boy was killed after a portion of the terrace of an old building collapsed in the Harsh Vihar area of Delhi. The child was playing on the terrace when the incident occurred in the evening. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile in March this year, four workers were injured after a section of an under-construction medical college building in Morbi town collapsed. Another labourer was rescued after being trapped in the debris for seven hours.