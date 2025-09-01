Gujarat news: Massive blast triggers inferno at Surat textile mill; 2 workers die, 20 injured

A fire broke out after a massive blast at a textile processing unit in Surat district of Gujarat on Monday, killing two workers and injuring 20 others.

The incident took place at Santosh Textile Mill in Jolva village in the afternoon after a chemical drum exploded, Sub Divisional Magistrate VK Pipaliya told reporters at the site. "The explosion led to a blaze, resulting in the death of two workers on the spot and leaving 20 others injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Surat," Pipaliya said.

Among the injured, the condition of two workers is said to be critical.

Pipaliya further said the cause of the blast cannot be identified immediately.

"Of the 20 workers who were admitted to hospital, two are in critical condition," he said, adding that at least 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, which is still raging.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in jhuggis in Rohini On Sunday evening, a fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in Rohini's Sector 18 area of Delhi.

The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call regarding the blaze at 7.01 pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service said that no casualty or injury was reported, and that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Residents alerted the police and fire control room after smoke was seen rising from the jhuggi cluster. The fire led to panic in the densely populated area.

MP: Fire breaks out in Indore building One fire official was injured while trying to extinguish a major fire on the third floor of a building in Indore, reported ANI.

Four fire tenders immediately reached the spot late Friday night after receiving information about the blaze on MG Road.

"We received information that a fire had broken out somewhere on the third to fourth floor. Our four vehicles are engaged in extinguishing the fire. One of our personnel got injured on the head while trying to extinguish the fire. I have brought him to the hospital," ASI Fire Brigade Sushil Kumar Dubey said.