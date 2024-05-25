Massive fire breaks out at the TRP game zone in Rajkot.

At least four people killed in a massive fire that broke out at the TRP game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday evening.

Several fire brigade vehicles and ambulance are at the spot and efforts are under way to douse the blaze.

Reports said that smoke was visible from the distance of up to 3 kilometers.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire brigade official said that they were facing difficulty due to collapse of a structure.



Efforts are underway to douse blaze, Photo: ANI video grab.

"The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity," reported ANI quoting Fire officer IV Kher.

According to some reports, 15 to 20 children have been rescued from the game zone.

A collapsed temporary structure at game zone. Photo: ANI Video grab

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has instructed to the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident.

On Thursday, 11 people died in a fire after a boiler explosion in Maharashtra's Dombivli.

(This is a developing story)

