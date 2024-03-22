Days after withdrawing his candidature from the Ahmedabad East constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Gujarat Congress leader Rohan Gupta Friday quit the grand old party, alleging "constant humiliation" and “character assassination".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rohan Gupta said he was troubled by senior Congress leaders associated with its Communication department. His father who is battling with serious health conditions narrated the incidences of betrayal and sabotage for the last 40 years, Gupta wrote in his resignation letter shared on X.

“He doesn’t want me to pay the same price as the whole family has seen the mental trauma I have gone through in the last two years which was caused by the senior leader connected with the Communication Department," Gupta wrote on the microblogging site.

The former Congress leader said, “My father could visualise the same thing happening to me which I could not. He tolerated the same and ended up spoiling his health and underwent bypass surgery which he never wanted me to."

Gupta stated that he is not ready to take any more assault on his self-esteem because the person who has humiliated him for the last two years will not refrain from doing it in the future and nobody will be able to stop him, the letter read.

“With broken heart I have taken decision of resigning which is very difficult but necessary to protect my self respect. Now my moral doesn’t permit me to continue in the party. The same leader has damaged party also with his arrogant and rude behaviour," he added.

On March 19, Rohan Gupta withdrew from the contest on Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat due to his father's serious medical condition. Gupta was the Congress' national spokesperson and his name was in the list of candidates declared by the party on March 12.

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling in a single phase on May 7 and counting will be held on June 4.

