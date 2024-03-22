Gujarat news: Rohan Gupta quits Congress after withdrawing from Ahmedabad East seat
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress candidate Rohan Gupta withdrew from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha seat race due to his father's serious medical condition.
Days after withdrawing his candidature from the Ahmedabad East constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Gujarat Congress leader Rohan Gupta Friday quit the grand old party, alleging "constant humiliation" and “character assassination".
