Gujarat scrap merchant uses Modi-Yogi-Ram-Sita quartet to avoid demolition of illegal construction. Here's how
A scrap merchant in Gujarat has constructed a 'temple' with idols of Lord Ram, Sita, and Laxman on an illegal floor to avoid demolition by the authorities. The temple also features statues of PM Modi and UP CM Adityanath as 'guards'.
