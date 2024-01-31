In Gujarat a scrap merchant has found an interesting solution to the an impending threat of demolition by the Bharuch-Ankleshwar Urban Development Authority (BAUDA) of unauthorised construction. The scrap merchant employed Modi-Yogi-Ram-Sita quartet to avoid demolition of an illegal additional floor.

The BAUDA officials had sent Mohanlal Gupta notice about an illegal construction- an extra floor. Notably, Gupta had bought the property in 2023.

Mohanlal Gupta, taking whiff of the current fervor in the country decided to do something to avoid demolition, that caught even the BAUDA officials off-guard.

Gupta constructed a a “temple" with the idols of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman on the illegal additional floor. Further he placed statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as “guards" outside the temple on the illegal floor.

Gupta, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, also went a step ahead and inaugurated the temple atop the purported illegal scrap godown on 22 January to coincide with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by PM Modi.

According to an Indian Express report, BAUDA has now given Mohanlal Gupta seven days to submit necessary documents.

However, according to Mohanlal Gupta, Jitendra Oza, from whom he had bought the property last year, had already taken permission for the construction from Gadkhol Gram Panchayat in 2012.

Gupta alleged that envious people have complained against the structure. “I have made changes to the property by demolishing some parts. There are some people who are jealous of me and are threatening to get the structure demolished. They have also demanded money from me. They reside in a residential society far from our Riddhi Siddhi society," Indian Express quoted Mohanlal Gupta.

Gadkhol village Sarpanch Manjulaben Patel said she did not attend the temple inauguration on 22 January, but has learnt that a “large number of people attended the event". Photos and videos of the event have since gone viral on social media.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple was held on January 22.

