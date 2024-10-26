Gujarat News: Ten Rajkot hotels get hoax bomb threats— ‘Hurry up and evacuate’

Ten hotels in Rajkot, Gujarat, received bomb threat emails on Saturday, which were later confirmed as hoaxes. Local authorities conducted a five-hour search but found no explosives. An investigation is underway to identify the sender, who claimed to have planted bombs.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Gujarata News: At least ten hotels in Rajkot, Gujarat, received bomb threat emails on Saturday, which were later determined to be a hoax.
Gujarata News: At least ten hotels in Rajkot, Gujarat, received bomb threat emails on Saturday, which were later determined to be a hoax.

Gujarat News: In a startling incident, at least ten hotels in Rajkot, Gujarat, received bomb threat emails on Saturday, which were later determined to be a hoax. The unsettling messages, sent around 12:45 pm, prompted an immediate response from local authorities, including thorough searches conducted by the bomb disposal squad (BDS).

Also Read | IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India get fresh bomb threats

Police inspector SM Jadeja of the Special Operations Group (SOG) reported that the sender, who identified himself as “Kan Den,” claimed to have planted explosives in the hotels, warning that they would detonate within hours. The alarming content of the email read: "I placed bombs in every location of your hotel. The bombs will go off in a few hours. Many innocent lives will be lost today. Hurry up and evacuate the hotel."

Following the threat, police initiated a comprehensive search operation that lasted nearly five hours, concluding around 6 PM. Despite the intense scrutiny, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered.

Also Read | Centre pulls up Meta and X as over 300 flights face bombing threats in 2 weeks

Inspector Jadeja stated, “However, nothing suspicious was found after a search operation that lasted nearly five hours.” He added that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat.

Bomb Threats to Indian Airlines

As many as 33 flights received bomb threats on Saturday, according to PTI report. The report further notes that 11 flights each of IndiGo, Air India and Vistara received the threats on Saturday.

Also Read | Govt asks Meta, X to share data on hoax bomb threats to airlines

In 13 days, more than 300 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

Govt issues advisory to social media platforms

Amid a spate of hoax bomb threats to multiple airlines, the IT Ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

Also Read | Air India, Vistara, Akasa and IndiGo planes receive fresh bomb threats

The Centre also asserted that apart from removing or disabling access to such misinformation, social media intermediaries have additional liability under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) to mandatorily report certain offences perceived to be committed by any user of their platform including those with intent to threaten unity, integrity, sovereignty or security of India.

The Government, in an advisory, reminded social media intermediaries that they are obligated under IT rules to provide information under their control or possession and assist investigative agencies within stipulated timeline of up to 72 hours.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGujarat News: Ten Rajkot hotels get hoax bomb threats— ‘Hurry up and evacuate’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.