After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools receive bomb threat mails

Days after over 130 schools in Delhi were targeted, nearly three schools in Ahmedabad also received bomb threats through email on Monday, newswire ANI reported. Police have started investigation into the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“No need to panic, exaggerate...5-6 schools have been threatened through mail about bomb blast...we are checking. No need to give too much hype...people should not panic as tomorrow is poll day," said DCP Control Ahmedabad City.

This came days after 131 schools in Delhi received bomb threats on May 1. The email ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the threat letter is 'sawariim@mail.ru.' The word ‘Sawariim’, which means clashing of the swords, is an Arabic word. It has been used by the terrorist group Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement calling the email a “hoax". "There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the MHA said in an official statement.

Following this, the Special Cell of Delhi Police registered a case against an unknown person after the bomb scare mails. The probe has revealed a connection to Russia, as the email ID from which the schools received the threat emails was traced back to the Vladimir Putin-led country.

The Delhi government had also issued an advisory urging schools to monitor their official emails regularly and promptly report any potential threats to authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi, should ensure that emails/messages received on the official email ID of the school at any time of the day (before, during, or after school hours) are checked timely," the advisory read.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!