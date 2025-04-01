Gujarat news: Firecracker factory explosion in Banaskantha district kills 7

As many as seven people were killed after a blast at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district led to a massive fire and collapse of parts of the building, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at a manufacturing unit located near Deesa town.

As per preliminary information, the explosion at the factory, located in an industrial area, led to a fire and collapse of parts of the building, leaving several people trapped in the rubble, Deesa Sub Divisional Magistrate Neha Panchal said.

"As many as seven workers have died in the incident, and the operation is underway to remove the rubble and rescue those trapped," Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

The entire structure of the firecracker godown fell apart after the blaze erupted. Visuals show people clearing out the debris from the area after the blaze was brought under control.

Firefighters from Deesa municipality rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. Officials said an operation was underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also at the site to assist in the rescue work, police officials said.

